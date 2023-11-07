The Huskers’ defense didn’t live up to its own standard last week against Michigan State. The team gave up 20 points which isn’t that much. Yet the talk around Lincoln this week has been pretty critical from defensive players and coaches about the performance. That continued on Tuesday night. Linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek was on Sports Nightly.

Dvoracek felt the team responded well in the second half which was something to be proud of. However things didn’t start the way anyone wanted them too. That was something that coach Matt Rhule noted this week. Dvoracek gave his thoughts on the sluggish start.

"Sometimes it's hard for me to tell. Obviously, the first drive of the game was really not typical of our defense in the past. So that happened, we get on the sidelines, 'Hey, what happened? This is what happened. Let's fix it and let's move forward.'

"So maybe, to that sense, you kind of feel like oh, shoot, what just happened? I think it's important as a coaching staff that we get with the guys and say, 'this is what happened, this is how we fix it, and this is how we're going to move forward.'"

Just as we heard from defensive coordinator Tony White in today’s media session, the players and coaches own the performance that was put on the field in East Lansing. The unit will get an opportunity to get that bad taste out of their mouths on Saturday when Maryland comes to town.



