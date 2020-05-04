News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 11:20:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Dual-threat QB Haarberg picks up offer from Nebraska

2021 dual-threat QB Heinrich Haarberg
2021 dual-threat QB Heinrich Haarberg (Nate Clouse)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsBryan
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

When the tweet hit Twitter last night from Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco many wondered what it might mean. What the news appears to be related to is 6-foot-5 and 192-pound dual-threat ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}