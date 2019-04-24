News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 14:06:46 -0500') }} football Edit

DT Montra Edwards II has Nebraska ties and will visit soon

Pfj6igulnujneburauqn
Montra Edwards II (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

Though Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County defensive tackle Montra Edwards II is currently only rated a 5.5 three-star prospect by Rivals, he recently surpassed the 20 scholarship offer mark as college...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}