DT Borchers to visit Nebraska again; sets official visit

David Borchers , from Eldridge (Iowa) North, Scott will be in Lincoln again this weekend. This will be his third visit to Nebraska and this time will be for junior day. Borchers had put recruiting on pause so he could focus on wrestling. He came up a little short this year from putting him in medal contention.

"I was one match away from placing," Borchers said. "I have been wrestling now for five years. Now that wrestling is over I can make some visits."

With wrestling season in the books Borchers is headed west to Lincoln this weekend. He definitely has some things that he would like to experience this weekend while being on campus at Nebraska.

"I will be at Nebraska this weekend for their junior day. I just really want to get back there and get another feel for it and watch a live practice. I also want to meet coach Dawson in person as well as talk with the whole staff again.

"I am also looking forward to talking to some of my buddies who are already on the team at Nebraska. Plus, Big Ten wrestling is in town, so I will be stopping and watching that as well."