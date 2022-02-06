 Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players did that took part in NFL Draft All-Star games.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-06 11:48:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Draft All-Star Games: Complete former Husker breakdown

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's five players did that took part in NFL Draft All-Star games according to PFF.

JoJo Domann played 21 snaps in the Senior Bowl.
JoJo Domann played 21 snaps in the Senior Bowl. (AP)

LB JoJo Domann - Senior Bowl 

JoJo Domann Senior Bowl 
Snaps  Overall grade Rush defense Tackling Pass Rush Coverage 

21

43.9

45.7

76.0

-

52.7

HOL take: Domann saw 14 snaps vs. the run and seven in pass coverage. He was credited with one solo and one assisted tackle. He allowed one catch for 14 yards. It appears his grade took a hit for his play as an in-the-box linebacker. All 21 of his snaps were in the box.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt - Senior Bowl 

Cam Taylor-Britt Senior Bowl 
Snaps Overall grade Rush defense  Tackling Pass rush  Coverage 

13

55.1

60.0

-

-

54.6

HOL take: Taylor-Britt saw five snaps vs. the run and eight vs. the pass. He did not record a tackle or have a pass thrown his way.

WR Samori Toure - East-West Shrine game 

Samori Toure Shrine Game
Snaps Overall grade Targets Catches  Receiving grade

34

68.0

6

5

65.5

HOL take: 29 of Toure's 34 snaps were on passing plays. He was targetted six times and had five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. 22 of his snaps were in the slot and seven were out wide. His long catch was 17 yards.


DL  Ben Stille - East-West Shrine game/Hula Bowl 

Ben Stille Shrine Game
Snaps Ovearll grade Rush defnese Tackling Pass rush

35

64.1

49.4

44.8

76.8
Ben Stille Hula Bowl 
Snaps Overall grade Rush defense Tackle Pass rush

34

63.1

59.7

47.3

65.5

HOL take: Stille was able to play in both the Shrine Game and Hula Bowl. He saw a total of 69 snaps over the two games, 34 vs. the run and 35 vs. the pass. Stille finished with two tackles, one assisted tackle and one missed tackle in the Shrine Game. He also had three QB hurries.

In the Hula Bowl, he had one hurry, three tackles, one assisted tackle and one missed tackle.

TE Austin Allen - NFLPA Game 

Austin Allen NFLPA Game
Snaps Overall grade Targets Catches  Receiving grade Run Block 

24

63.0

1

1

67.6

55.0

HOL take: Allen saw 10 pass plays, three plays in pass protection and 11 snaps as a run blocker. He finished with one catch for 18 yards. He saw two snaps in the slot and seven as an inline TE on passing plays.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}