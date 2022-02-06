Draft All-Star Games: Complete former Husker breakdown

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's five players did that took part in NFL Draft All-Star games according to PFF.

JoJo Domann played 21 snaps in the Senior Bowl. (AP)

LB JoJo Domann - Senior Bowl

JoJo Domann Senior Bowl Snaps Overall grade Rush defense Tackling Pass Rush Coverage 21 43.9 45.7 76.0 - 52.7

HOL take: Domann saw 14 snaps vs. the run and seven in pass coverage. He was credited with one solo and one assisted tackle. He allowed one catch for 14 yards. It appears his grade took a hit for his play as an in-the-box linebacker. All 21 of his snaps were in the box.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt - Senior Bowl

Cam Taylor-Britt Senior Bowl Snaps Overall grade Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Coverage 13 55.1 60.0 - - 54.6

HOL take: Taylor-Britt saw five snaps vs. the run and eight vs. the pass. He did not record a tackle or have a pass thrown his way.

WR Samori Toure - East-West Shrine game

Samori Toure Shrine Game Snaps Overall grade Targets Catches Receiving grade 34 68.0 6 5 65.5

HOL take: 29 of Toure's 34 snaps were on passing plays. He was targetted six times and had five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. 22 of his snaps were in the slot and seven were out wide. His long catch was 17 yards.



DL Ben Stille - East-West Shrine game/Hula Bowl

Ben Stille Shrine Game Snaps Ovearll grade Rush defnese Tackling Pass rush 35 64.1 49.4 44.8 76.8

Ben Stille Hula Bowl Snaps Overall grade Rush defense Tackle Pass rush 34 63.1 59.7 47.3 65.5

HOL take: Stille was able to play in both the Shrine Game and Hula Bowl. He saw a total of 69 snaps over the two games, 34 vs. the run and 35 vs. the pass. Stille finished with two tackles, one assisted tackle and one missed tackle in the Shrine Game. He also had three QB hurries. In the Hula Bowl, he had one hurry, three tackles, one assisted tackle and one missed tackle.

TE Austin Allen - NFLPA Game

Austin Allen NFLPA Game Snaps Overall grade Targets Catches Receiving grade Run Block 24 63.0 1 1 67.6 55.0