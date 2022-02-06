Draft All-Star Games: Complete former Husker breakdown
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's five players did that took part in NFL Draft All-Star games according to PFF.
LB JoJo Domann - Senior Bowl
|Snaps
|Overall grade
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass Rush
|Coverage
|
21
|
43.9
|
45.7
|
76.0
|
-
|
52.7
HOL take: Domann saw 14 snaps vs. the run and seven in pass coverage. He was credited with one solo and one assisted tackle. He allowed one catch for 14 yards. It appears his grade took a hit for his play as an in-the-box linebacker. All 21 of his snaps were in the box.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt - Senior Bowl
|Snaps
|Overall grade
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Coverage
|
13
|
55.1
|
60.0
|
-
|
-
|
54.6
HOL take: Taylor-Britt saw five snaps vs. the run and eight vs. the pass. He did not record a tackle or have a pass thrown his way.
WR Samori Toure - East-West Shrine game
|Snaps
|Overall grade
|Targets
|Catches
|Receiving grade
|
34
|
68.0
|
6
|
5
|
65.5
HOL take: 29 of Toure's 34 snaps were on passing plays. He was targetted six times and had five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. 22 of his snaps were in the slot and seven were out wide. His long catch was 17 yards.
DL Ben Stille - East-West Shrine game/Hula Bowl
|Snaps
|Ovearll grade
|Rush defnese
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|
35
|
64.1
|
49.4
|
44.8
|
76.8
|Snaps
|Overall grade
|Rush defense
|Tackle
|Pass rush
|
34
|
63.1
|
59.7
|
47.3
|
65.5
HOL take: Stille was able to play in both the Shrine Game and Hula Bowl. He saw a total of 69 snaps over the two games, 34 vs. the run and 35 vs. the pass. Stille finished with two tackles, one assisted tackle and one missed tackle in the Shrine Game. He also had three QB hurries.
In the Hula Bowl, he had one hurry, three tackles, one assisted tackle and one missed tackle.
TE Austin Allen - NFLPA Game
|Snaps
|Overall grade
|Targets
|Catches
|Receiving grade
|Run Block
|
24
|
63.0
|
1
|
1
|
67.6
|
55.0
HOL take: Allen saw 10 pass plays, three plays in pass protection and 11 snaps as a run blocker. He finished with one catch for 18 yards. He saw two snaps in the slot and seven as an inline TE on passing plays.