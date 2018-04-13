The Nebraska (15-17, 2-7) offense couldn’t string any hits together as they fell 7-1 against the Hawkeyes (21-11, 6-3) during game one of Friday's doubleheader.

NU struggled to string consecutive hits together after the first inning and couldn’t hold any momentum. They grounded into four double-plays throughout the contest and couldn’t keep the ball off the ground.

A fielding error and a pair of singles by senior outfielder Scott Schreiber and junior catcher Jesse Wilkening made it a 1-0 lead over the Hawkeyes. Although, Iowa pitcher Nick Allgeyer struck out back-to-back batters and limited the Husker damage.

Senior NU pitcher Luis Alvarado was mowing down batters as he struck out three batters in the first 1.2 innings, but then he began to struggle. He threw a combined two walks, two wild pitches and allowed a single to allow the Hawkeyes to tie the game up at 1.

Alvarado’s day ended early as he only pitched 3.1 innings. He finished with three earned-runs, three walks and struck out five. He was replaced by junior Jake McSteen.

McSteen allowed a double to left field by Mitchell Boe that gave the Hawkeyes a 3-1 advantage over the Huskers. Although, McSteen was able to settle in and deliver back-to-back outs and limit the damage.

Nebraska had their chances due to hits and Hawkeye errors, but NU just couldn’t clutch a hit at the right time. Power was a struggle as they only recorded two extra-base hits in game one.

McSteen put together a solid performance during his relief appearance. He retired eight of the 10 batters he faced. McSteen finished with 2.2 IP, 1 H and three strikeouts.

Junior Reece Eddins made another relief appearance today and started out strong, but in the top of the eighth inning he allowed a double and a RBI single to increase the Hawkeye lead 4-1. Eddins finished with 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER and two strikeouts.

The Hawkeyes were able to plate two more runs after junior relief pitcher Ethan Frazier came in the game and it was just too much to overcome for Nebraska.

As the story has been most of the year, the Husker couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities given to them. The Hawkeyes had three errors and Nebraska left eight on-base despite the four double-plays.

The second game of Friday's doubleheader will start around 5:50 p.m. Nebraska RHP Matt Waldron (2-2, 3.94 ERA, 32.o IP, 23 K) vs. Iowa RHP Brady Schanuel (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 37.0 IP, 44 K). The game can be seen on BTN Plus and can be heard on the Husker IMG Sports Network.