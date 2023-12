Nebraska football has a 2024 recruiting class featuring 25 commitments as well as a roster projected to be above the 85-man limit by the time spring ball kicks off. Those facts, however, are not deterring Matt Rhule and the Huskers from continuing to scour both the high school recruiting ranks and the transfer portal market to add talent.

Could Rhule and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola be grabbing an additional piece to their Class of 2024 haul?

That's what Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith are projecting as both dropped a FutureCast prediction for the Huskers to land another offensive lineman out of the 2024 class. Head to our Insider's Board for all the details.



