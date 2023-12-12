But then, later in the night, two key veterans on each side of the ball — rover Isaac Gifford and right tackle Bryce Benhart — announced they would return for the 2024 season with a video posted on X:

First, news broke that the Huskers would be hosting Class of 2024's top quarterback and No. 2 overall recruit in the country, Dylan Raiola , for an official visit this weekend . Raiola is still publicly committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, but Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter believes that will change soon .

Benhart will now play his sixth season with the Huskers while Gifford will be in his fifth. Both weighed whether or not to come back for one more year or enter the NFL Draft. They both walked on Senior Day, but in the end Matt Rhule gets two leaders back.

Gifford, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick in 2023, played the hybrid linebacker-safety rover role in coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 defense. He led the Blackshirts with 86 tackles and was second on the team in pass breakups with eight. He also recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and grabbed an interception.

Benhart is coming off his best season at Nebraska, one in which he earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. Benhart's 41 career starts are tied with Jeremiah Sirles for the most by an offensive lineman in program history.

"He's playing his best football late in the year," Rhule said of Benhart. "I think the commitment Bryce has made in the weight room with Corey (Campbell) and with Kristin (Coggin, the football nutritionist), I think the way that we practice has really helped him. The season has been a journey. It's been an up-and-down journey, right? The guys have ridden the highs and lows, and I think Bryce is someone who's playing his best football."

Gifford and Benhart join defensive lineman Ty Robinson as Huskers who will use the extra season they have available. Robinson announced before the Iowa game he'd be using his sixth and final season.

Those who have another season available if they want are linebacker John Bullock and offensive lineman Ethan Piper. Neither have announced their plans yet.

The Benhart news should be music to the ears of his offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who had his contract extended through December 2024 and was given a pay raise of $175,000. The bump in pay brings his annual salary to $500,000.

Donovan is the uncle of Dylan Raiola, who Nebraska appears close to flipping from Georgia in a surprising twist.

