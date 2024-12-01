DL Elijah Jeudy announces return for 2025 season

On Sunday Nebraska junior defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy announced he will return to the team for the 2025 season.

Jeudy, a 6-foot-3, 285-pounder from Philadelphia, finished the regular season with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry while playing behind Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher.

With both Robinson and Hutmacher moving on from the program after the Huskers' bowl game, keeping veteran depth in the trenches will be key. The 2025 season will be Jeudy's third in Lincoln. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Jeudy walked on Senior Day against Wisconsin, but ultimately chose to return to the team for next season. During the season, head coach Matt Rhule told media that if a player is unsure of his future to take part in the ceremony regardless.

"A couple guys don't know if they want to come back or not, so we always encourage them go through Senior Day, then if you want to come back, come back," Rhule said.

After spring ball, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton called Jeudy "the wildcard" of his room.

"Super talented, a guy who can do everything," the coach said in April. "I feel like he's the wildcard of our group up front because he can be dynamic on third down, has the quickness and strength to play on first and second down. He's a guy I circled in front of the defensive line room and said, hey, we need you to play better if we're going to have the No. 1 defense in the country."