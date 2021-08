DL Dallas Vakalahi open to pitch from Husker staff

A new target has popped up on Nebraska's defensive board in the person of Dallas Vakalahi from Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman holds scholarships from 15 college football programs, including 10 tenders from the Power Five level.

"Oh, yes sir!" Vakalahi replied when asked if he had legitimate interest in the Cornhuskers. "Especially with the love the coaches have shown and given to me. I'm interested in Nebraska's college and community.

"I have mostly been talking with Coach Tony Tuioti and our relationship is really good. He calls me when he's working out, and it's really cool to have a coach who trains really hard and hits the weight room like that."

Vakalahi received his official scholarship offer papers from the Nebraska coaching staff first thing in August, but they verbally offered him earlier this spring and have been recruiting him all along.

The first school to offer Vakalahi was BYU, which stands to reason since he is LDS and plans to take his mission immediately after he graduates high school.

He only got the chance to visit one Big 12 program this year.

"At TCU, the facilities were really nice and one of the biggest factors for me is I have family close by there," Vakalahi shared. "In the Euless-Bedford area.

"I haven't set up any official visits yet, but I'm going to start contacting coaches about it. Pretty soon I'm going to narrow it down to a top five or top six. Right now, I think TCU, Utah, Oregon State and Stanford will definitely make the cut."