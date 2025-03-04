What draft experts are saying about Nebraska football at the NFL Combine

(Photo by ebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (DL30) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Nebraska had four members of the 2024 team testing at the NFL Combine last week. Ty Robinson and Thomas Fidone continued to boost their stock building off their performances at the Senior Bowl. Isaiah Neyor is trending towards getting drafted after testing out as one of the best athletes at the NFL Combine regardless of position. Here's a look at the final testing results for Huskers at the Combine and what NFL Draft experts have to say about each prospect.

Advertisement

Ty Robinson

Robinson measured in at 6-foot-5, 288lbs with 32 1/4in arms and 10-inch hands. Slimmed down from the Senior Bowl, where he weighed in at 296 pounds. The slimmed down weight saw him run the fastest 40-yard dash for all defensive tackles (4.83) and the fastest top speed of all defensive tackles (20.64 mph). Watch Robinson's workout and read what NFL draft experts said about his performance.

NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein "Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality," Zierlein said. "Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half. He’s powerful to set edges but lacks length to control and quickly shed NFL blockers. He’s an effort rusher with active hands who can exploit a weak edge and thrive in gaming fronts but possesses average creativity. Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come."

Thomas Fidone

Of the four Huskers at the Combine, perhaps no one improved their stock more than Fidone, who tested out near the top of his position group. The Council Bluffs (Ia.) Lewis Central alum posted an official 40 time of 4.70 seconds, which tied for fourth among tight ends in Indianapolis. He posted a positional best broad jump of 10'6" and a vertical of 35 1/2 inches, tied for third among all tight ends. He had a three-cone drill of 7.01 seconds, also third, and a 20-yard shuttle of 4.29 seconds that ranked second.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein Fidone is long and linear with impressive athleticism but just two years of game experience due to injuries over his first two seasons. He’s a willing blocker with pretty good technique but needs to add strength to handle the work in-line. He needs to become more elusive with his release and more physical at the catch point, but he’s fast and fluid through his routes. He has the ability to uncover and stress the defense beyond the first level. Fidone’s effort, athleticism and ability to improve a passing game give him a chance to become a TE2 in the NFL.

NFL Analyst Peter Schrager

Philadelphia Inquirer Draft Writer Devin Jackson

Tommi Hill

Hill measured in at 6-0 1/2 and 213 pounds, with arms at 32 7/8 inches hands at 9 inches, but did not test as he continues to recover from a foot injury suffered during the season. If 100% he could test at Nebraska's Pro Day on March 25.

Isaiah Neyor

Questions remain about Neyor's up-and-down production across his college career but there's no denying he's one of the best athletes in the draft after the Combine he had. Measured in at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Neyor posted an official 4.4 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump, 11'1" broad jump. Of the over 300 wide recievers drafted in the last decade, only four were listed 218+ lbs and hit at at least 4.40: Chase Claypool, DK Metcalf, Xavier Legette and Robert Davis.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein

"Height, weight, speed prospect who finished five years of college with just two seasons of double-digit catches," Zierlein said. "Neyor is a long-strider with the ability to separate in his stems and turns. His nearly seven-foot wingspan is on display with catch-radius grabs, but he lacks the toughness and hand strength to finish when contested. His blend of size, speed and separation potential is valuable, but his skill level still needs to be developed, which could make him a practice squad candidate. "

PHLY Eagles Analyst Fran Duffy

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?