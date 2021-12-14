DL Ben Roberts to decide between Nebraska and Oregon this evening

Salt Lake City (Utah) East defensive lineman Ben Roberts has been committed to Oregon since the start of the end 2021 college football season, but then the Ducks lost head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami.

So, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Roberts decided to look around a bit and take an additional official visit to Nebraska this past weekend. He was accompanied by his parents and his high school coach on the trip to Lincoln.



"It went good, it went good," Roberts said about his stay in Nebraska. "I spent the most time with Coach (Tony) Tuioti and we got along well. I mean, we had a little meeting and we went over their defenses and everything.

"I think their defense fits me, so it went pretty good. I like the scheme that they run and everything, so it went pretty well."

Noa Pola-Gates was his player host and, being of Polynesian descent, Roberts felt comfortable being around his host and his position coach.

"I want to go somewhere that has the same culture as me and it surprised me how many Polys they have on their team," Roberts elaborated. "So that was pretty good.

"I also liked the academic stuff, for sure.They did a good job of explaining everything Nebraska does for their players and their athletes."