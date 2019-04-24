As Nebraska approaches final exams next week, we are starting to see some post-spring roster attrition take place.



HuskerOnline.com has confirmed that sophomore linebacker Breon Dixon will not be with the program going forward. Dixon made the news official Wednesday evening on Twitter.

The Ole Miss transfer came to NU in January of 2018 and played in four games this past season, before taking advantage of the NCAA four-game redshirt rule.

Dixon joins senior punter Caleb Lightbourn as two of the known scholarship departures on the roster at this point.