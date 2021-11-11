Digs: Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Sun shares how she took back starting spot

Here is a breakdown of what each person said:

Head Coach John Cook and outside hitter Madi Kubik also spoke to the media ahead of the Huskers match against Maryland on Friday.

Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Lexi Sun spoke with the media for the first time since the Big Ten season began. She shared about her mindset when she wasn't starting and how she earned the starting job in the last two games.

*** While she wasn't starting, Sun said she has been intentional about the work she has been putting in while on the bench, especially in the last few weeks.

"I've been really going for it when I'm playing and in practice and that's something that we've been working on as a team," Sun said. "That's something I'm trying to take ownership of for myself."

*** Sun said didn't have a specific conversation with Cook about freshman Ally Batenhorst starting over her at the beginning of the Big Ten season.

"That's how everything felling to place and I'm just being supportive of whoever is out on the court and doing my best to help the team out in any way I can," the All-American said.

*** Sun said being on the bench and fighting for a starting spot was a new position for her and it was "really hard" at first.

She said she took the starting job back by "just sticking with it, not losing hope in the player that I can be and how it can help this team on and off the court."

*** Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said earlier in the season after returning from a back injury that she learned a lot from watching from the sideline in the first 11 matches of the season.

Sun said she also learned a lot.

"I would say the biggest thing for me now is just being really grateful for every opportunity that I do have to play and be out there with the girls and to play in a full Bob Devaney Sports Center because it's almost over for me," the six-year senior said. "I think really appreciating every second that I do get to play."

*** Sun said that even with the Huskers' losing three of their last four matches, the energy and practice level hasn't decreased. She said this year's practices have been "significantly better than last year's."

*** With only six regular-season matches left Sun said the team feels a sense of urgency to finish strong.

"We're talking about how it's now or never," Sun said. "Now is the time that we're going to display what we know we can do."

*** Sun was asked to simply describe how her season is going.

"Honestly I could say that this has been the most challenging but also one of the best seasons for me because I've been able to take a new perspective and really learn how to be a good teammate and support no matter what role that is," she said.

*** With their first match of the week on Friday, Nebraska had multiple days to train and workshop some things that needed to be improved, Cook said after the Ohio State match.

"This week has been huge for us," Sun said. "We all know what we're super capable of as a team and I think that this past weekend that didn't show and we're really excited to be able to come back into the gym and work hard and get better."

Sun said the team took advantage of the training during practice this week.

*** Kubik said this season's schedule has been "all over the place" with the games not consistently on certain days of the week and travel time.

"This week we got to get back in the gym and really train on Tuesday and Wednesday which was really good for us," she said. "I feel like we're really well prepared for this weekend."

*** Kubik's younger sister Hayden Kubik, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022, signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Madi said she is "super excited" to play with Hayden and that they only played one year of high school together.

*** Kubik said the Huskers worked a lot on keeping up-tempo with their offense and the hitters connecting with the setters better.

"Playing really tough defense, I think that's been a really big piece for us in the previous matches just like holding teams with our block and our defense so I think just really honing in on that," she said.

*** Cook said he was "in his element" with being able to train, teach and prepare his players for the upcoming weekend. He said they focused on everything.

"Fundamentals and everything else," he said. "It's like a racecar, you're just fine-tuning. How can we get another mile an hour faster? How can we clean things up?"

*** Cook said Sun has been getting after it in the gym every day, which is something that's been a challenge for her in the past.

"I think she senses that we're getting down to the end of her super senior year and she wants to be on the court and have an impact so she's putting in a great effort."

*** Cook said this team is disappointed in the last few games they've played by have reacted well.

"We had some opportunities to win games and win matches but instead of reacting to that, they've acted in a really positive way," he said.

Cook said this time of year it's tough to get people motivated but the team's energy this week in practice was good.

"Their commitment to improve was off the charts," he said.

*** "We're just trying to get W's right now. We've got six matches in the conference left and we're only one game out of first place so it is survive and move on," Cook said.

*** "We've always prided ourselves on being a great team in November and getting better as the season goes on and peaking in December," Cook said.

*** As for Maryland, "they did something we haven't been able to do in the last couple of years and that's beat Wisconsin," Cook said.

He said that's all you really need to know about them.

*** Nebraska signed three players in the 2022 class on Wednesday. Outside hitter Hayden Kubik from West Des Moines, Iowa, middle blocker Bekka Allick from Waverly and walk-on setter commit Maisie Boesiger from Norris high school.

"I love this 2022 class because, first of all, if you hang out with them, they're just awesome. They're Midwest kids, they're from small-town Midwest. They're competitors."