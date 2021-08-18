Digs: Nebraska Volleyball excited for Red/White scrimmage on Saturday

This edition of Digs will also cover Saturday's lineup and festivities, the freshman's impact in practice and how the veterans are lifting up and building chemistry with the new class.

This will mark the first time Nebraska volleyball fans have been able to gather since the 2019 season. It will also be the first time this year's freshman and also last year's newcomers play in front of fans.

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook , libero Kenzie Knuckles and setter Nicklin Hames spoke to media on Wednesday and all had the same excitement about the Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Center.

**** Cook said Nebraska fans will be able to interact with Husker volleyball players before and during the scrimmage on Saturday. He said his players will be masked up but excited to interact with fans in Devaney again.

"We are going to have an unbelievable poster that is really cool," he said. "I'm want to get one framed in my office. It's the most creative poster we've ever done."

**** He is not sure how the teams will look on Saturday because the competition is so tight that he won't be able to pick the starting six players. Cook said he might either make the teams even or attempt at creating a lineup.



**** Cook said the competition at practice has been extremely intense and that is what he's been most impressed about during these first practices.

"We're playing all gas no break," he said. "It's been every day, 6-on-6 drills, they are playing really, really hard."

**** Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause was awarded the 'edmf' belt by volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter and the managers due to her effort and production during the first week of practice.

"I told her, you know how big of a deal that is for a freshman to get that week one," Cook said. "That's a really big honor and she agreed.

"We make that belt pretty special. It's a heavy belt. The first time they grab it their like 'man, I didn't know this thing was so heavy.' We want it to be heavy because it means a lot."

**** Cook compared Freshman defensive specialist Lexi Rodriguez to former Husker volleyball player and recent Olympic gold medalist Justine Wong-Orantes.

"She's an exceptional first contact player, passing or defense," Cook said. "She reminds me a lot of Justine. They just have a sixth sense, that's the only way I can explain it. They are where the ball is hit and they just have a great touch on the ball."

**** Every position is open with middle blocker Lauren Stivrins still not playing due to injury, according to Cook. He added that Hames, the only solidified starting player, pushes herself to be better.

Sophomore setter Anni Evans and freshman setter Kennedi Orr are not quite there yet.

**** Orr injured her right knee during her club volleyball season last year but is healing well. Cook said she will be playing during the Red/White scrimmage.

**** The freshman stayed later after practice on Wednesday to work on their serving on their own account.

"They make a lot of errors but they're going for it," he said. "We want them to be aggressive right now and then continue to refine the errors. It's typically for this time of year.

"The best six servers play."

**** Cook said he wants to use the Red/white scrimmage atmosphere to help get the players that haven't played in a full Devaney acclimated to the crowd but games begin.

"I want them to see what this team is capable of doing and I think it's going to be some really exciting volleyball. That's what I'm most fired up about," Cook said. "My big thing is I'm going to try to get our fans to make this a home game where there's cheering for both teams.