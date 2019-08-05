Dewitt happy to be back in the ‘camp grind’
The month of August can be grueling for everyone associated with a football program.
However, after what Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt went through this past year he’s embracing the grind.
Dewitt was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer back in January and went through intensive treatments through spring practice.
Over that time he lost 102 pounds, and now finds himself down 90 pounds since January. The good news is the cancer is behind Dewitt, and he’s back in the full swing of things on the practice field.
“It’s been really good. It’s been a lot of fun,” Dewitt said of being back. “I’m losing my voice again, but it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been really good to get back out and back on the grass. That’s the fun part for me.”
As for his weight, Dewitt was able to gain 22 pounds back from the 102 he lost, but being back on his feet outside he’s dropped another 10 to 12 pounds during camp.
He carries a water backpack with a straw at all times to make sure he stays properly hydrated since he no longer regularly produces saliva due to his cancer treatments.
“I’m probably more in the ‘normal people’ weight range than I was before,” Dewitt joked.
Having Dewitt back on the practice field has been a boost to everyone in camp from the coaches and the players.
“Football is football. We can get practice done, but just having (Dewitt) out there is high morale for all of us I think,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “It’s getting a member of your family back. Just to see him walking around and seeing him in the meeting room giving me a little s*** every day is awesome to have around. It’s unbelievable to have him back. You don’t know what you have until you lose something sometimes. I’m really glad he’s back with us.”
During his treatments over the winter, several players communicated with Dewitt and showed him support.
“Coach Dewitt’s my man,” junior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “I was texting him left and right making sure that he was OK. Not only is he a coach, but I want to learn a lot from him. He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal man, a phenomenal husband, phenomenal dad. I want to learn a lot of things from him.
“I respect him a lot. Some days he’s coming out and he’s feeling like crap, but he’s still out there and still cherishing us and being in our ear and loving on us. I respect him so much, and hopefully one day I can grow up just like him.”
And even though he’s still not quite 100 percent, Dewitt said he feels back at home on the practice field.
“It felt really, really, really good,” Dewitt said. “It’s not what we like to do, it’s what we are obsessed with doing. For me, my ultimate relief is to be on the grass and coaching ball and being able to work with our guys. For me to be back out there is a complete relief for me.”