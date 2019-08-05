The month of August can be grueling for everyone associated with a football program.

However, after what Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt went through this past year he’s embracing the grind. Dewitt was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer back in January and went through intensive treatments through spring practice.

Over that time he lost 102 pounds, and now finds himself down 90 pounds since January. The good news is the cancer is behind Dewitt, and he’s back in the full swing of things on the practice field.

“It’s been really good. It’s been a lot of fun,” Dewitt said of being back. “I’m losing my voice again, but it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been really good to get back out and back on the grass. That’s the fun part for me.” As for his weight, Dewitt was able to gain 22 pounds back from the 102 he lost, but being back on his feet outside he’s dropped another 10 to 12 pounds during camp. He carries a water backpack with a straw at all times to make sure he stays properly hydrated since he no longer regularly produces saliva due to his cancer treatments. “I’m probably more in the ‘normal people’ weight range than I was before,” Dewitt joked. Having Dewitt back on the practice field has been a boost to everyone in camp from the coaches and the players.

Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt lost over 100 pounds during his cancer treatments this off-season. ()