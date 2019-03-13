When the Huskers took the field last week though for the first spring practice on 2019 Dewitt was right there with them.

The 43-year old outside linebackers’ coach was diagnosed with throat cancer on Jan. 20 and is currently in the middle of radiation and chemotherapy treatments that will last into April.

Most people would probably take it easy if they were in Jovan Dewitt’s shoes.

“I was promptly checked into the doctor’s office shortly thereafter,” Dewitt said. “That wasn’t very smart on my part.”

He sat out the following practice on Wednesday, which was the first time he’s missed any form of practice in 35 years of coaching or playing.

Through it all, Dewitt is doing what he can this spring but knows he has his limitations as he battles through treatments.

He’s lost 45 pounds already, and he just recently got a feeding tube put in this last week that has already helped with his recovery. Dewitt through it all remains very optimistic, as his chances to beat the form of cancer he has are in the “mid-90 percent” range.

“It’s a been a different one for me,” Dewitt said. “There’s been some good weeks, there’s been some bad weeks. Last week, the first week of spring practice was probably one of the rougher ones for me. I got a feeding tube put in now, so it’s a little bit easier for me to hold and maintain some nutrition, so I’m able to make it out to more practices and more meetings. It always feels good when I can get out on the field. So when I can get out on the field it allows me to alleviate my mind from some of the other worries and things like that. It’s been a good week for me.

"I’ve been able to be out here for Monday’s practice and today’s practice. I’ll be out here for as many practices as I can possibly make, so every time I get out here I always feel a little bit better.”

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been very supportive of Dewitt. Chinander was actually with Dewitt in Dallas when he noticed the bump on his neck was not getting any better,in fact it had gotten bigger after the doctor put him on some antibiotics in January.

“Anytime he gets to be back out there with us kind of brings a smile to my face,” Chinander said. “I know the kids really enjoy it too and they love seeing him out there. He’s trying to do what he can do, but the most important thing right now for him is to get healthy and take care of his family. We love it when he comes out here, so I’m glad his wife lets him come for a few hours.”

And Dewitt joked about that. His wife Lisa has put some strict ground rules in place for him as he tries to coach and battle his cancer at the same time.

“(My wife) took my car keys and she made me park my truck here at work, so it’s been in the parking garage for a couple of weeks,” Dewitt said. “I probably shouldn’t be driving all that much, and I’m not, so she took my car keys and made me park the car up here. I’ve got to get a ride from her or from one of the GA’s to be able to go to work, so she knows where I’m at. She is not happy about it all.”

The support Dewitt has gotten not only from current NU players and coaches, but former players he’s worked with has been overwhelming.

On Wednesday Dewitt choked up as he talked about the amount of support he’s received over this entire process.

“All I’ve got to say about that is that guy is tough,” secondary coach Travis Fisher said of Dewitt. “Just to see him, he lights up the room every day. His voice is heard. He’s there every day, but he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with. All I can say about someone like that is he’s a tough guy.”