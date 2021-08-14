Despite setbacks, Sevion Morrison back on track in Huskers' RB race

Last year was as difficult of a season as ever on every team and player in college football, and Sevion Morrison was no exception.

After arriving at Nebraska as a four-star recruit out of Tulsa, Okla., and rated the No. 14 running back in the 2020 class, Morrison’s first college season was never even got off the ground due to one setback after another.

Not only was he sidelined for much of the fall while dealing with quad and hamstring injuries, but he also tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of the year and had to quarantine for 21 days.

While his illness was mostly asymptomatic, the 6-foot, 205-pound freshman was still working his way back to full health at the end of spring practice.

Rather than let all of the hurdles he faced over the past 12 months derail his career, Morrison used this offseason as a chance to get himself back on track physically and mentally. Now, he’s in a prime position to push for playing time, maybe even a starting job, in 2021.

“I got through it, though,” Morrison said. “I just thought to myself, it’s nothing I can control, and I’ve just got to control the controllables… It molded me into something else.”