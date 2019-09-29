News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 17:31:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Despite loss to Buckeyes, Corcoran is excited for future at NU

Rivals100 offensive tackle commit Turner Corcoran took his official to Lincoln this weekend.
Rivals100 offensive tackle commit Turner Corcoran took his official to Lincoln this weekend. (Nate Clouse)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Rivals100 Husker offensive tackle Turner Corcoran has been in Lincoln numerous times, both before he committed to Nebraska and after, but this weekend was his official visit to NU. His parents and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}