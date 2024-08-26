in other news
Five Nebraska commits who could see a rankings bump this fall
Five 2025 Nebraska commits who could see their ranking improve this fall with strong senior campaigns
Will history from 2023 repeat itself as Huskers search for starting kicker?
Matt Rhule updated Nebraska's search for a starting kicker with one week remaining until the opener.
Stop comparing Dylan Raiola to past Husker QBs
As UTEP Week looms, here's why you need to stop comparing Dylan Raiola to past Husker QBs such as Adrian Martinez.
Tuesday's old-school 9-on-7 drill showed Rhule his team is ready for UTEP
The offensive line and defensive line were getting after it on Tuesday, and Matt Rhule loved to see it.
Rhule: Improved footwork, pocket presence led Dylan Raiola to earn QB1 job
Matt Rhule talked quarterbacks on Friday. Here's the latest.
