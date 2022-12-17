Defensive back Rahmir Stewart commits to Nebraska
Defensive back Rahmir Stewart had a good idea that he might commit to Nebraska this weekend while in Lincoln for his official visit but he enjoyed the trip so much that he couldn't wait until the visit was over. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Institute Charter School knew he had to jump onboard when he saw just how many coaches he already had relationships with on Matt Rhule's new staff.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"As soon as I got here for my official visit, I saw the atmosphere of Nebraska and this college town," Stewart said. "I knew this was the place for me especially after I saw the new coaching staff. I have a very good relationship with coach Omar Hales, coach Evan Cooper, and coach Matt Rhule. I've known coach Omar since I was eight years old. I knew him when he was at Rutgers, Temple, and Baylor. I have a long history with these guys.
"They want to make something special there," he said. "They want to win a Big Ten Championship. They're going to use me in the defensive backfield. We have the defensive coordinator from Syracuse, who I had a previous relationship with, so we're going to run a base 3-3-5. That's a lot of secondary on the field.
"I really confident in the recruits that they're bringing in," said Stewart. "I want to tell (former Nebraska commit) Malachi Coleman to come see what the new coaching staff is all about."
RIVALS' REACTION
Stewart is a really physical safety who can make a ton of plays near the line of scrimmage. He has a great sense of anticipation and seems to be in the right place at the right time a lot. Stewart isn't very tall but he does a good job playing with discipline and can cover a lot of ground. Nebraska prioritized Stewart as soon as the new coaching staff was in place and it seemed like just a matter of time before they would land his commitment.