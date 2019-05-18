The wait is finally over for Garden City (Kan.) Community College running back Dedrick Mills.

After failing to meet the initial junior college academic qualification standards in January, HuskerOnline has confirmed with a source familiar with the situation that Mills is expected to join the Husker football team this week. That status won’t officially be known until this week though.

The Georgia native took three courses this semester in order to replace previous grades to meet the 2.5 GPA required for junior college players to transfer into an FBS Division I program.

Mills is expected to be in Lincoln this week with the rest of NU's freshmen who report on May 19.

His addition relieves a lot of concern at the running back position, as NU is looking to replace 1,000-yard rusher Devine Ozigbo.

The 5-foot-11, 215 pound Mills was ranked as the No. 1 ranked junior college running back in the country by Rivals after rushing for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns over 10 games at Garden City.

He ranked first nationally in the NJCAA in touchdowns and was fourth in rushing yards per game at 135.8

Mills missed nearly the entire 2017 season after suffering an injury in the first game.

Before that, Mills was a standout freshman at Georgia Tech in 2016, leading the Yellow Jackets with 771 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in nine games.