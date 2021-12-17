Decoldest Crawford follows WR coach Mickey Joseph from LSU to Nebraska
The news began to break that Nebraska may not only have a chance with Decoldest Crawford, but be in the driver's seat. Crawford, who decommitted from LSU a little over a week ago after a 25+ month commitment, will follow former LSU wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph to Nebraska.
Nebraska started to pound the recruiting pavement immediately following Mickey Joseph joining Scott Frost's staff. The fruit of that labor has yielded the commitment signature from Crawford.
The talented wide receiver from Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks was being heavily pursued by a number of programs around the country following his decommitment. He was receiving interest from Texas, Cincinnati, Auburn, Baylor and Houston among other programs.
Crawford joins DeShon Singleton in the class as the two commitment from Louisiana. Singleton attended junior college at Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. following high school at Greensburg (La.) St. Helena College and Career Academy.
The last player from the boot to sign with Nebraska was Matthew Anderson in 2018. Singleton and Crawford may not be the final player to sign with Nebraska this year from Louisiana. The Huskers may have a shot to host talented running back TreVonte' Citizen in January.