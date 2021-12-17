Decoldest Crawford follows WR coach Mickey Joseph from LSU to Nebraska

The news began to break that Nebraska may not only have a chance with Decoldest Crawford, but be in the driver's seat. Crawford, who decommitted from LSU a little over a week ago after a 25+ month commitment, will follow former LSU wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph to Nebraska.

Nebraska started to pound the recruiting pavement immediately following Mickey Joseph joining Scott Frost's staff. The fruit of that labor has yielded the commitment signature from Crawford. The talented wide receiver from Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks was being heavily pursued by a number of programs around the country following his decommitment. He was receiving interest from Texas, Cincinnati, Auburn, Baylor and Houston among other programs.

WR Decoldest Crawford