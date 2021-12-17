Decoldest Crawford commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska got a post signing day commitment for the 2022 recruiting class when Decoldest Crawford picked and signed with the Huskers. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on Crawford's commitment and what it means to the Huskers.

Latest Nebraska commitment Decoldest Crawford (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. The Nebraska staff was hitting Louisiana hard following Mickey Joseph leaving LSU to be the wide receivers coach in Lincoln. There were a number of offers made to LSU targets and former LSU commitments. The offer to Decoldest Crawford was part of that wave. 2. The timing of the interest from Nebraska to Crawford and the Huskers parting ways with Grant Page seemed correlated. Although Page had torn his ACL during his senior season the Huskers stayed with Page until the recent staff changes at Nebraska and the staff recruiting Louisiana hard in the final weeks of the early signing period. 3. Crawford is hopefully the first of others to come for Nebraska. While Nebraska was in the market for a new wide receiver coach and developing talent was critical so was opening up recruiting into other areas with the hire. Nebraska is already reaping the rewards of Joseph being on the staff.

4. The Huskers need some big-play ability at the wide receiver position and Crawford is both the steak and the sizzle when it comes to being the complete package. He shows big-play ability at both wide receiver and on special teams. 5. It will be interesting to see how things change at the wide receiver spot for Nebraska. Joseph seems determined to go in and push the group to be great. With that in mind, it could open the door for a player that was hand-picked by Joseph to see time early in Lincoln. 6. Crawford is coming to Nebraska without taking a visit to our knowledge. This tells us about the complete trust that he and his family has in Joseph to follow him based on his word. 7. Nebraska would like Crawford to not be the last commitment out of Louisiana for the 2022 class. The Huskers were working the state hard leading up to signing day and were by to see TreVonte' Citizen. Citizen did not sign in December and has said that he could visit Nebraska in January.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

9. 2022 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 1 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?