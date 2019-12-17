News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 09:52:47 -0600') }} football Edit

DE Tanoa Togiai blown away by Big 10 trip

Tanoa Togiai
Tanoa Togiai
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Tanoa Togiai had an expectation when he took his visit to Nebraska last weekend.The actual experience in Lincoln was a lot better and now the Huskers are an even bigger contender for the three-star...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}