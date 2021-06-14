DE Schwartz has the Huskers as co-leaders after visit

A new name for Husker fans to get to know is Hayden Schwartz . The three-star defensive end from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles was added to the Nebraska official visitor list mid-week. The talented pass rusher enjoyed his trip and says that he has the Huskers on top right now with another school following the visit to Lincoln.

“I got in a little later,” Schwartz said. “I didn’t get there until about 5:00. We got settled in and went right over to the stadium. I hung out with all of the recruits the whole trip. I met Ben Stille and Ty Robinson. My host was Ty. I got to talk with all of them.”

Since Schwartz got in a little later on Friday he was limited that night in what he could do, but Saturday was busy and full of meetings and information. He thought the best thing was meeting with people face to face after only doing things virtually for the past year.

“On Saturday, we started off with the strength coach. We talked about what coach (Zach) Duvall has going on, the new facility going in and how it will help his system. It was great to hear about the science side of what Nebraska has going.

“We did a meeting with nutrition. It’s big for me. They have it set up to see how much lean muscle you can put on. It was very impressive. After that, we did some coach meetings. I met with coach (Erik) Chinander.

“He told me where they kind of see me fitting in and doing now, and then of course, what could happen with my body. We looked at some film, which was good to do because we did that all over Zoom calls before.”

The Nebraska staff definitely sees a role in their defense for Schwartz now, but they don't know if it would be the same role his whole time in Lincoln or not.

“Talking with coach (Scott) Frost, coach (Tony) Tuioti and coach Chinander, they don’t know what my body can do in their program. They can see me at the four as an inside guy a little bit or more to the outside end or outside linebacker first and, depending on the front, it could be as an end or linebacker.”