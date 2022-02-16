DE Bradley considering return visit to Nebraska
Nebraska was playing catch up last summer not just with the 2022 class but the 2023 and 2024 classes. One of the talented 2023 recruits they were able to get on campus last July was Platte City (Mo.) Platte County defensive end Chandavian Bradley.
"When I was at Nebraska last summer it was nice," Bradley said. "It was a nice place and I see what they are doing with everything they have going on there."
The Huskers do have an advantage going for them when it comes to Bradley: location. What every school doesn't have going for them with Bradley is that he has plans to see a lot of schools and there is a need to set up a plan for all of the visits.
"I probably will get back to Nebraska this spring or summer. It's so close. I don't have anything planned though at the moment.
"Honestly, this will be something that we just have to figure out with my parents because we will be going to a lot of other schools."
During January there was time to get out and see one school. Bradley also saw a lot of traffic come through his high school to check on him last month.
"I only got to get to Iowa State, that's it," Bradley said. "I saw a lot of schools come through the school to see me this spring. It was hard to keep track.
"But I do know Texas, Oregon, Washington, USC, Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa State for sure. I am not sure on all of them. A lot was happening."
The Huskers have been keeping up communication with Bradley and they have been talking about a junior day in March. The issue beyond visits to schools taking time for Bradley is other sports requiring his time.
"I have been staying in touch with Nebraska since July. We have talked a little bit about a junior day visit in March. I really don't have any plans for March because I have been focused on basketball."