DE Bradley considering return visit to Nebraska

Nebraska was playing catch up last summer not just with the 2022 class but the 2023 and 2024 classes. One of the talented 2023 recruits they were able to get on campus last July was Platte City (Mo.) Platte County defensive end Chandavian Bradley .

"When I was at Nebraska last summer it was nice," Bradley said. "It was a nice place and I see what they are doing with everything they have going on there."

The Huskers do have an advantage going for them when it comes to Bradley: location. What every school doesn't have going for them with Bradley is that he has plans to see a lot of schools and there is a need to set up a plan for all of the visits.

"I probably will get back to Nebraska this spring or summer. It's so close. I don't have anything planned though at the moment.

"Honestly, this will be something that we just have to figure out with my parents because we will be going to a lot of other schools."