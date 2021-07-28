DB McBride checks out Nebraska for second time this summer
The Huskers are bringing in some priority 2023 recruits this week before the start of fall camp. They brought back Watts McBride today from Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington. McBride picked up an offer from Nebraska after a Friday Night Lights camp earlier this summer in June. The Huskers were the first school to offer McBride and they are still his only offer.
"I was really just looking forward to learning more about the school and the university," McBride said. "I was also looking forward to talking more with the coaches, building the relationships, a little more and figuring out what it's like to be a Husker and in that program."
This visit was about seeing behind some closed doors that he couldn't see behind in June. McBride said he wanted to find out more about the academics too on this trip.
"During Friday Night Lights I didn't get to see a lot. I got to see the weight room, the indoor facility and the stadium. This time around I got to learn more about the academics and more behind the scenes stuff that goes on."
There was also a chance for McBride to review film with the defensive backs coach and he was able to also chat with the head coach and defensive coordinator.
"I spent about an hour in the secondary room watching film with coach (Travis) Fisher," McBride said. "I got to see what it's like to be a player of his, what he teaches and how he coaches his players. I also got to spend some time with coach (Erik) Chinander and coach (Scott) Frost."
Following the film session, McBride had a greater understanding about how Nebraska sees him fitting in their defense. He says that he is a versatile player and that could really help him with how Nebraska wants to play in the secondary.
"Oh yeah, I feel like I am a flexible player and that I can adjust to any system that I play in. He likes to move his guys around a lot whether you are a corner, nickel or safety. You get to learn all of the spots. You can be a well-rounded player playing anywhere in the secondary."
Following the Friday Night Lights camp, and now this unofficial visit, there is an ability for McBride to see himself going to Nebraska to attend school and play football.
"It's a really cool place," McBride said. "It's definitely a place where I could see being here in my future. I have a long road in front of me for my future. I am worried about the rest of high school right now. It's definitely a place where I can see myself in the future."
The Huskers saw enough from McBride during the camp to offer immediately afterward. He says that it's definitely special to him that Nebraska recognized that potential earlier than other schools.
"It's really cool that Nebraska was the first school to offer and saw enough early on to offer. They are still my only offer. It means a lot. No matter how many schools offer, I will always remember that experience."
The night that Nebraska offered caught McBride off guard. He thought he did well, but he was shocked when he got the offer.
"When Nebraska offered that night I was super shocked! I felt like I had a good camp, but I didn't expect an offer. I worked with coach Fisher the most that night and he taught me a lot of new things. Nadab Joseph also helped me out."
Nebraska was one of three schools McBride camped at in June. He says there are no plans for any other trips this week or this fall right now. However, he would like to get out and see some games this fall, including one in Lincoln.
"The week after Nebraska's Friday Night Lights, I did back to back camps at Illinois and Northwestern. I haven't really been doing much this summer after that, just staying busy with football workouts and practice. The trip to Nebraska today is the only trip this week. I want to see some games this fall. I want to see one at Nebraska especially."
McBride has been putting in work this summer with all of the new drills and things that he was taught during the camps this summer. He really can't wait to get back out under the lights on Friday night.
"I wanted to work a lot this summer on the things that I learned this summer from coaches," McBride said. "I was really working on my technique. This fall I am just looking forward to playing with my teammates. There is not a better time than Friday nights under the lights in the fall."