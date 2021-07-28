DB McBride checks out Nebraska for second time this summer

The Huskers are bringing in some priority 2023 recruits this week before the start of fall camp. They brought back Watts McBride today from Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington. McBride picked up an offer from Nebraska after a Friday Night Lights camp earlier this summer in June. The Huskers were the first school to offer McBride and they are still his only offer.

"I was really just looking forward to learning more about the school and the university," McBride said. "I was also looking forward to talking more with the coaches, building the relationships, a little more and figuring out what it's like to be a Husker and in that program."

This visit was about seeing behind some closed doors that he couldn't see behind in June. McBride said he wanted to find out more about the academics too on this trip.

"During Friday Night Lights I didn't get to see a lot. I got to see the weight room, the indoor facility and the stadium. This time around I got to learn more about the academics and more behind the scenes stuff that goes on."

There was also a chance for McBride to review film with the defensive backs coach and he was able to also chat with the head coach and defensive coordinator.

"I spent about an hour in the secondary room watching film with coach (Travis) Fisher," McBride said. "I got to see what it's like to be a player of his, what he teaches and how he coaches his players. I also got to spend some time with coach (Erik) Chinander and coach (Scott) Frost."

Following the film session, McBride had a greater understanding about how Nebraska sees him fitting in their defense. He says that he is a versatile player and that could really help him with how Nebraska wants to play in the secondary.

"Oh yeah, I feel like I am a flexible player and that I can adjust to any system that I play in. He likes to move his guys around a lot whether you are a corner, nickel or safety. You get to learn all of the spots. You can be a well-rounded player playing anywhere in the secondary."