DB Martin discusses his commitment to Nebraska
Nebraska hosted their first official visitor since June this past weekend and it was a productive one. The Huskers picked up a commitment from Jalil Martin from Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood.
The talented two-way athlete picked up an offer this summer following a Friday Night Lights camp in Lincoln. He committed before the beginning of the Nebraska-Ohio State game on Saturday morning.
"I didn't have any intentions of committing on my visit honestly," Martin said. "We got to Lincoln on Friday and had a lot of time on campus with the coaches and getting a chance to look around.
"It wasn't until after hanging out with coach Fisher, coach Chinander and coach Frost and those guys that I decided to do it. I came to the decision that morning on gameday to commit."
Martin saw Nebraska in the summer during his camp but there wasn't a chance to really see what happens behind the scenes or really get to know the coaching staff.
"One thing that I learned was that the fans here are crazy. They have what I believe to be the best fanbase in the country. Football is really big out here.
"Also coach Fish, he's the guy that I really want to play for. He's a really great coach. I think that he can really develop me and help me take my gave to another level and help me get to the NFL."
Martin traveled to Nebraska with his parents. They are leaving Nebraska as impressed as their son.
"What my parents liked about the visit was how close like a family everyone was here at Nebraska. They noticed that about the coaches and the players. They are like one big family.
"Also, they really liked the graduation rates. It's important for me to choose a place where it's important for me to get my degree. The coaches assured my parents that it's important to them and they are helping me to do that. That's the ultimate goal."
At the Friday Night Lights camp this summer Martin was turning some heads playing receiver. Those reps at receiver came after he had already impressed the Nebraska staff as a defensive back.
"Nebraska sees me as a defensive back," Martin said. "This summer I was working out with the defensive backs and then I asked to move over to offense so they could also get a look at me as a receiver."
Throughout the 2022 recruiting cycle the Nebraska coaches had been looking for a defensive back that was versatile. They found the right guy in Martin.
"I can see myself playing any of the spots in the secondary. That's what the Nebraska coaches told me that I would be doing too. I can see myself coming in and working for a starting spot. They can see me as a cornerback, safety or even as a nickel."
Nebraska was part of the final four for Martin. He said at the time of his commitment he was still receiving recruiting attention for a number of other schools outside of his final list too.
"My final four were Illinois, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Colorado," Martin said. "There were still a lot of other schools that were recruiting me and had been recruiting me hard too."
Martin plans to sign in December. He says that he won't be enrolling until the summer of 2022.