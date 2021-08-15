DB Hall talks about upcoming official visit to Nebraska

It's pretty quiet on the recruiting front for Nebraska . The Huskers may only add five more players to their 2022 class, but the majority of those five will likely be defensive backs. London Hall , from Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, picked up an official offer from Nebraska on August 1st and says that he has an official visit set to Lincoln in October.

The summer is over for high school football players. Hall says he wanted to work on his lower half and in particular his lateral movement, breaking on the ball and his explosion.

“I was really working on my change of direction and breaking on the ball,” Hall said. “I also wanted to get stronger, get stronger in my lower half, and really improve my vertical.”

This summer was a grind, according to Hall, and he's looking forward to getting out there with his team that sweat with him all summer and play hard this fall.



“It’s my senior year and I am looking forward to going to war with the people I have been working with. I am ready to see how things unfold. We have been putting in a lot of hard work. I want to see it pay off.

“And it’s not just me. It sounds like I said this was just about me. It’s not. I want to see it pay off for all of my teammates that I have been working with all summer.”

Hall plays on both offense and defense for Calvary Christian. He says his preference is playing defense and that is where college football coaches see him playing at the next level.



“I play receiver and safety,” Hall said. “My main position is safety, but I play receiver too. My preference for college is safety.”