DB Hall talks about upcoming official visit to Nebraska
It's pretty quiet on the recruiting front for Nebraska. The Huskers may only add five more players to their 2022 class, but the majority of those five will likely be defensive backs. London Hall, from Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, picked up an official offer from Nebraska on August 1st and says that he has an official visit set to Lincoln in October.
The summer is over for high school football players. Hall says he wanted to work on his lower half and in particular his lateral movement, breaking on the ball and his explosion.
“I was really working on my change of direction and breaking on the ball,” Hall said. “I also wanted to get stronger, get stronger in my lower half, and really improve my vertical.”
This summer was a grind, according to Hall, and he's looking forward to getting out there with his team that sweat with him all summer and play hard this fall.
“It’s my senior year and I am looking forward to going to war with the people I have been working with. I am ready to see how things unfold. We have been putting in a lot of hard work. I want to see it pay off.
“And it’s not just me. It sounds like I said this was just about me. It’s not. I want to see it pay off for all of my teammates that I have been working with all summer.”
Hall plays on both offense and defense for Calvary Christian. He says his preference is playing defense and that is where college football coaches see him playing at the next level.
“I play receiver and safety,” Hall said. “My main position is safety, but I play receiver too. My preference for college is safety.”
Hall is a bit of a new name for Nebraska fans. He has done a virtual visit to Nebraska and their staff has been some of the best at staying in touch with him. He can't wait to get up to Lincoln for an official visit.
“I have done a virtual visit to Nebraska and I have had an offer before the official offer for a while now. Nebraska has been very consistent with me communicating. I like that with coaches because it shows me they care.
“I am ready to see how it is in person at Nebraska. I want to see the campus and get to meet all of the coaches up there in person. That’s the only thing that I am waiting for, to visit, because I am really interested in Nebraska. I think that I could get a great education and further my athletic career there.”
Hall says that he has been communicating with coaches Barrett Ruud, Erik Chinander, Travis Fisher and Sean Dillon from Nebraska. He has official visit set for the Big Ten home opener in Lincoln
“I am going to Nebraska on October 2nd for the Northwestern game weekend,” Hall said. “I have never been to Nebraska, but my girlfriend’s dad ran track at Nebraska. His name is Mark Perry.”
The Nebraska visit will be his first official visit but likely not his last. Hall has been waiting on taking trips in the fall to go check out some games. He has a couple of other schools in mind as well.
“I plan on taking all of my visits during the season to go and check out games. The only visit that I have set is to Nebraska. After that, I will probably schedule an official visit to Washington State and then maybe to Ohio U.”
Hall anticipates committing soon after his official visits likely in the month of October.