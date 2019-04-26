Redshirt freshman defensive back Cam Jones came to Nebraska with a lot of promise a year ago, but he'll leave NU without seeing the field.



The former four-star recruit did not practice for most of the spring to address academic issues.

HuskerOnline has confirmed that Jones will leave NU and enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Jones is the fourth scholarship player to move on from NU this spring, joining senior punter Caleb Lightbourn, junior linebacker Quayshon Alexander and sophomore linebacker Breon Dixon.

No other scholarship players are expected to be moving on from the program following the spring. Final exams at UNL will take place next week.

Jones' departure puts NU at 81 players on scholarship heading into the month of May.