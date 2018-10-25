Nebraska ended a bit of a dry spell on the recruiting front Thursday as Darien Chase announced his commitment to the Huskers. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver out of Vancouver (Wash.) Union had seven offers to his name and picked NU over likes of Boise State, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington among others. Chase becomes the 18th known commit for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Chase's commitment means for Nebraska.

1. Nebraska put this thing together about as quickly as you'll ever see. The Huskers offered Darien Chase on October 5 and had him on campus for an official visit by Oct. 19. The visit went so well that they eventually landed his commitment on Thursday, Oct. 25. So it only took NU 20 days to go from offering Chase to having the talented athlete as part of its 2019 recruiting class. 2. Nebraska is looking for speed and play making ability on the offensive side of the football and that's what Chase is bringing to the table. He's got good size and is a very strong runner that has the ability to not only stretch the defense, but to take a shorter pass the distance as well. Fit within a scheme is everything and Chase should be a great fit in Nebraska's. 3. Wideouts must be able to catch the football and it appears that is not a problem for Chase. He appears to be a natural hands catcher. He doesn't fit the football or let it get into his body often.

4. Having speed is one thing, but being able to run after the catch is another asset that Nebraska values. Chase appears to have the ability to not only make a catch, but also to make people miss and rack up yards after the catch. 5. Chase has terrific body control. He tracks the ball well and adjusts to the ball while it's in the air extremely well. With a 35-inch vertical, Chase has the ability to go up and high point the football. 6. Chase isn't just a wideout, which is something that I love seeing on film. He plays defense as a corner and is a kickoff and punt returner. He's a valuable piece of his high school football team which is currently 8-0 and ranked as one of the top teams in the state of Washington. He should be able to not only be a good fit at wide receiver, but also give Nebraska some more options as a kick returner as well. 7. Chase's commitment means the Huskers should be able to focus in on adding one last wide receiver/athlete to the 2019 recruiting class. Of the 18 commits the Huskers have, 11 of them come from different states and this is the first commitment NU has gotten out Washington since Caleb Lightbourn, and perhaps Leon Jackson before that.



1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 3- Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 2 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

