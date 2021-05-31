Dalano Banton declares for NBA draft, leaving return to NU open

Fifth-year junior point guard Dalano Banton announced Monday that he planned to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft after two seasons at Nebraska.

The 6-foot-9 native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, also said he would keep the option open of returning to the Huskers in 2021-22 based on further NBA evaluation.

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and retain their college eligibility is July 7, or 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine on June 21-27.

Per NCAA rules, players are allowed to test the draft waters, receive NBA evaluations, and even use an NCAA-certified agent before deciding whether to turn pro or return to school.

The NBA's withdrawal deadline goes to July 19. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29.

Banton saw a mix of highs and lows during his first eligible season at Nebraska last year.

After transferring from Western Kentucky and sitting out 2019-20, the former four-star recruit played in all 27 games with 22 starts, averaging 9.6 points a setting team highs in rebounding (5.9), assists (3.9), and blocks (0.9) per game.

Banton finished in the top 20 in the Big Ten Conference in assists (9th), blocked shots (15th), and rebounding (18th). He was the first NU player since 1974 to lead the team in rebounds and assists in a season.

Banton also recorded just the second triple-double in school history with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 21 minutes vs. Doane.