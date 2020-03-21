Another piece to Nebraska's offseason roster attrition puzzle was officially put into place on Saturday, as redshirt junior guard Dachon Burke entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, a source confirmed to HuskerOnline.

He becomes the second Husker to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining junior guard Jervay Green.

Burke has played in 29 games in his first active season at NU, including 27 starts. The former Robert Morris transfer averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

But his junior campaign ended in disappointing fashion, as he was suspended and sent home the day before Nebraska's regular-season finale at Minnesota. He later posted a statement via Twitter apologizing for his actions, including missing the team's curfew in Minneapolis.

The native of New Jersey added that he would be focusing his attention on his academics for the remainder of the spring semester and planned to graduate from Nebraska in May. Assuming he stays on course, he will be an immediately eligible grad transfer at his next school.

The Huskers now have one open scholarship to fill for the 2020-21 season, though sophomore point guard Cam Mack entered had declared for the NBA Draft while still keeping his college eligibility intact.