Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men’s basketball program were well aware of the fine line they and every other program in the country would have to walk in navigating a season amid a global pandemic. But even they couldn’t have predicted just how hard COVID-19 would hit their team. After already postponing two of its previous three games due to at least one confirmed positive test at the Tier 1 level, the Huskers announced on Sunday that 12 Tier 1 individuals, including Hoiberg and seven players, had tested positive over the past 10 days. Tier 1 personnel are defined as players, coaches, and “any staff member whose job requires close regular contact” with the team.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg was one of 12 Tier 1 personnel to test positive for COVID-19, creating concerning situations on and off the court for Nebraska. (Associated Press)

As a result, Nebraska continued its pause of all team activities for at least another seven days and announced further postponements of this week’s games vs. Minnesota and Iowa. The earliest that NU would be able to return to action would be Jan. 30 against Penn State, but even that seems up in the air at this point, considering the gravity of the Huskers’ current COVID-19 issues. That means that Nebraska will have played, at maximum, one game in 28 days. That layoff could extend even longer depending on the recoveries of the 12 positive cases. Even if the Huskers play Penn State as scheduled, what type of lineup would they even have available? They were already down to 12 available scholarship players, and now seven are in quarantine with COVID-19. HuskerOnline.com learned that of those seven, at least three were key members of NU’s rotation.

Yvan Ouedraogo was one of seven Husker players to test positive over the past two weeks. (Huskers.com)