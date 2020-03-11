Nebraska has cancelled its upcoming Junior Day recruiting event due to escalating concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus. HuskerOnline.com was able to confirm the news through a Nebraska Football spokesperson.

“At this point, we are just trying to make timely and appropriate decisions,” the spokesperson said. “We made the determination we are going to postpone Junior Day on Saturday. We are moving towards having essential personnel only at practice and football events at least until the near term.”

The Huskers were expected to host well over 40 recruits this weekend for it's first major recruiting event of the spring. 2021 commits Teddy Prochazka, Henry Lutovsky and Randolph Kpai were set to be in Lincoln along with dozens of other offered targets like Rivals250 quarterback Peter Costelli and linebacker Seth Malcom.



The news comes on the same night as the Big Ten Conference announced it would not be allowing fans to attend the men's basketball tournament this week nor any further winter or spring sporting events until further notice.

At this time it is unclear when Nebraska will look to reschedule any further recruiting events or planned unofficial or upcoming official visits.