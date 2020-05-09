Cornhuskers offer Nathan Rawlins-Kibonges as a defensive end
Nebraska has verbal commitments from three offensive line recruits, but they have yet to land a commit from their first defensive lineman for the Class of 2020.Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge had been prima...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news