"We were downtown last night when we broke it to them. We were eating some wings and coach Scott Frost stopped in and then he started to leave. I knew that it was right then or wait until tomorrow. "I sat up and asked how bad he wanted me to be a Husker. He told me 'really bad'. I said 'OK, I'm a Husker. I am committing.' The staff that were there blew up at the table, some people were clapping in the restaurant and they played the fight song."

Corcoran actually committed to the staff last night over dinner. It was a little quicker than he wanted to do it, but when the head coach was getting up to leave that was the right time.

"I am committed!" Corcoran said. "I would say this is my gut feel. It's the right place for me and my family. I knew that this was it and it was time to become a Husker."

Nebraska picked up a huge commitment this weekend around their annual Red-White spring game. Turner Corcoran , a Rivals100 offensive tackle from Lawrence (Kans.) Free State, announced on his pledge social media right after the game that he was committing to the Huskers .

The whole Nebraska staff wasn't at dinner last night and the news was kept secret from one staff member. When all of the recruits were being announced a title was added in front of Corcoran's name.



"We kept the secret all day," Corcoran said. "All of the staff knew except for coach Ryan Held. At the team meeting today, though, coach Greg Austin was announcing everyone, and I was last to be announced and he said 'A committed Husker, Turner Corcoran.' Held's eyes were popping out of his head."

The Scott Frost offense is one of the reasons why Corcoran chose Nebraska. He likes the tempo and the offensive line staff is a group of coaches he really can't wait to start playing for.



"The offense is up-tempo and you get a lot of reps in every game," Corcoran said. "They rarely huddle and that's great. Their offense is really something that I am looking forward to playing in and playing for all of those coaches."

The idea may be to commit now and get the pressure off, but some of that pressure will likely remain. Corcoran knows some schools won't stop recruiting him. They may after they read quotes like this though:



"I can totally respect that," Corcoran said. "This is the right fit for me. I am 100% committed. I know how people put that in their tweets. Honestly, I swear to God, I was born to be a Husker."

Corcoran spent the day telling some recruits privately that he was committed and then urging them to get into the class with him. He's looking forward to helping build this class by reaching out to the other recruits.



"Oh hell yeah!" Corcoran said. "I worked my butt off today talking to all of the recruits. I was talking to Alex Conn, Blaise Gunnerson and Xavier Watts today. You can ask those dudes who was recruiting them today and I think they will say I did."

