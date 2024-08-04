Advertisement
Published Aug 4, 2024
Conversations with Clouse: August 4
circle avatar
Nate Clouse  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@NateClouse

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

Click the link below to join the conversation!

Conversations with Clouse: August 4

nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 7
Overall Record
3 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Sat 08/31 - 7:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
UTEP
3 - 9
UTEP
-27.5, O/U 48.5
Sat 09/07 - 11:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Colorado
4 - 8
Colorado
-6.5
TBA
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
6 - 5
Northern Iowa