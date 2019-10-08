Sometimes consistency is the key when it comes to recruiting, new Nebraska defensive back commit Ronald Delancy will tell you that. Even though the Miami (Fla.) Northwestern prospect had been committed to Louisville for a long time it was a consistent approach from the Huskers that eventually led to an official visit a few weeks ago. Once Delancy made it to Lincoln he knew it was the right place for him. “Everything really stood out to me [at Nebraska], the atmosphere, I just felt great there,” Delancy said. “I really don’t know how to put it, but it just felt like family. The guys on my official visit that I was with, like the teammates, they really showed love. They made it feel like we were brothers already and that I was already in college. "I spent time with Dicaprio Bootle and Deontai Williams. It was just great. I just felt like I was already part of the team when I got there.”

2020 Miami Northwestern cornerback Ronald Delancy has been committed to Nebraska for almost a week before announcing it publicly on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback ended up taking official visits to both Louisville and Nebraska which ultimately made his next move pretty clear. “I really decommitted from Louisville because the love wasn’t there,” Delancy said. “I guess they felt like that already had me and they didn’t have to really contact me anymore. I mean, I wasn’t even committed to Nebraska and they were contacting me everyday saying, ‘We need you, we need you’ and stuff like that. So eventually I called up the Louisville coaches and just let them know how it was. “The difference between Louisville and Nebraska - the Louisville atmosphere wasn’t like the Nebraska atmosphere when I went on the official visit. The Nebraska atmosphere, it just felt right. When I got there it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, this is it. This is the spot. This is the place.’ It just felt right. It just felt like home like I was still in Miami.”