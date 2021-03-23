Nebraska cornerback DiCaprio Bootle had one shot, and he made it count at NU's Pro Day on Tuesday. 23 different NFL teams were in attendance the event that featured former Husker defensive back Bootle, running back Dedrick Mills, tight end Jack Stoll and offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok. When it was all said and done, Bootle led the way by running a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, to go along with jumping marks of 36.5 in the vertical and 10-6 in the broad. He also did 16 reps in the bench press.

There's no question Bootle's time of 4.38 caught the attention of the scouts in attendance, and it will be interesting to see what it does for his overall draft stock going forward. Bootle's time of 4.38 matches up exactly to what he ran in June of 2015 at a Florida A&M Satellite Camp in Doral Meadows Park that initially earned his scholarship offer to NU.

Other Pro Day notes