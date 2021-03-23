Complete Nebraska Pro Day recap
Nebraska cornerback DiCaprio Bootle had one shot, and he made it count at NU's Pro Day on Tuesday.
23 different NFL teams were in attendance the event that featured former Husker defensive back Bootle, running back Dedrick Mills, tight end Jack Stoll and offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok.
When it was all said and done, Bootle led the way by running a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, to go along with jumping marks of 36.5 in the vertical and 10-6 in the broad. He also did 16 reps in the bench press.
There's no question Bootle's time of 4.38 caught the attention of the scouts in attendance, and it will be interesting to see what it does for his overall draft stock going forward.
Bootle's time of 4.38 matches up exactly to what he ran in June of 2015 at a Florida A&M Satellite Camp in Doral Meadows Park that initially earned his scholarship offer to NU.
Other Pro Day notes
***Jaimes did not run the 40-yard dash, as he told scouts he injured himself in the broad jump and had stiffness in his right calf. However, he did run the pro-agility.
Jaimes finished with a 30.5 inch vertical and did 25 reps in the bench press.
***Farniok had a very solid showing on Monday, as he ran between a 5.1 and 5.2 seconds in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 33 inches in the vertical and 28 reps in the bench press.
***Mills ran times in the upper 4.5's on Monday, had a 32.5 inch vertical and did 13 reps in the bench press.
***Stoll was clocked at 4.60 on his final 40-yard dash attempt. He also had a 31.5 inch vertical, 16 reps in the bench and went 9-11 in the broad jump.
***Head coach Scott Frost and most of the NU coaching staff were in attendance watching Tuesday's Pro Day.
Former Husker and now current New York Jet Lamar Jackson was also present at Tuesday's Pro Day.
***The Nebraska football team is off this entire week and they return to work on Monday. The first spring practice of 2021 is set for Tuesday.