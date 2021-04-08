Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers are about as good of friends as college football teammates could be. When it comes to getting on the practice field on a loaded Nebraska defensive line, though, that friendship turns to direct competition. The Huskers’ defensive front returns nearly every piece from last year’s depth chart, including an additional sixth year for senior end Ben Stille. They also added three incoming freshmen to that mix, with Ru’Quan Buckley already on campus as an early enrollee. With 12 scholarship players pushing for playing time at just three spots in NU’s three-man front, practice reps have become an invaluable commodity for the defensive line this spring. “To a football player, reps are probably the most important thing you can get,” Rogers said. “It’s tough because I love Ty to death, but I want all of his reps. It’s the same way for him. It’s tough. We’ve got a lot of guys in the room, and we all want to up our game. “But you’ve got to deserve those reps. You’ve got to go out and show you’ve earned those reps.”

Few positions on Nebraska's roster are as deep and talented as the defensive line, and the competition there is already in full force. (Nate Clouse)

The top of the practice rotation opened up a bit, as Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced on Wednesday that Stille, the most established member of that crowded d-line, would miss all of spring ball after undergoing offseason surgery. The good news is that, for one, few players could afford to sit out a spring more than Stille. His absence also opens a window for NU’s younger linemen to get a few more of those coveted practice reps. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said that even if Stille were healthy, he likely would have had a minimal workload to keep him fresh for the season. Now Stille can focus his attention on his equally important role as the leader of the d-line. “It gives Stille a chance to be a leader in a different way,” Tuioti said. “He’s doing a great job of meeting with the guys and watching extra film outside of my meetings… He’s been through this system for a long time, so my plan for him, even if he was in spring ball, was to put him on the shelf a little bit.”