Nebraska football has a new leader.

It was announced today that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule will be the 34th head coach of the Nebraska football program. This ends a coaching search that began back on Sept. 11 when athletic director Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost.

Rhule, 47, coached Temple from 2013-16 and then Baylor for three seasons after that. Rhule helped turn Baylor around after the Art Briles scandal and went 11-3 in his final season there before taking the Panthers job.

Rhule was one of a handful of serious candidates for a Nebraska job that has real name recognition. His track record of turning college programs around will certainly grab the attention of recruits around the country, and reaction is already rolling in from Nebraska’s commits and targets.

Check it out below, and we will update this story as we gather more reactions.