After leading Montgomery Catholic to a 13-1 record this fall against 4A Alabama squads, 2024 quarterback Caleb McCreary is ready to commit. The electric dual-threat covers his top-four ahead of announcing his big decision on Friday.

McCreary’s top-four: Georgia Tech, Nebraska, South Alabama, and Troy.

The Yellow Jackets hosted McCreary for the season opener against Clemson.

“It was a good visit,” McCreary said. “I talked to some of the players, and basically all the coaches except their defensive coordinator. They showed a lot of love. They had a good atmosphere in Mercedes-Benz, a really good atmosphere. I loved the fans and the team chemistry. You can tell it is a family there. Georgia Tech is a family orientated team.”

Troy also hosted McCreary for a game-day this fall. That relationship was detailed.

“Troy was one of my early offers,” McCreary shared. “They have always been supportive, and they always update with me. When I got on campus, it was always love. They are a big family school. All the different sports support each other. You will see the soccer team at a football game, and the football team does a good job supporting the other sports. I love that place. That was a place that surprised me, I didn’t know I was going to like that much.”

The Cornhuskers are in the running off relationships built through constant communication.

“I never got up to see a game at Nebraska, but they have always stayed in touch with me,” McCreary said. “Their whole staff, their offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, defensive line coach, and their special teams coach, the whole nine yards, they have kept me updated. They have done a good job recruiting. I have a lot of love for them.”

The staff in Mobile has McCreary’s attention after a 10-2 season.

“I love the area, and I love the coaching staff,” McCreary shared. “They are young. They correlate with the players well. They laugh and joke with the players. Their staff was welcoming. They have kept up with me, my season, and my stats; I like that place a lot.”

Asked what will separate the one program for the others, McCreary replied, “The team that has believed in me and recruited me well.”

McCreary will announce his commitment via social media on Friday at 1:00 p.m. CT.

NOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

McCreary put on a show for the Knights this season passing for 2,809 yards with a 43/1 TD/INT ratio. On the ground, the one-two punch of McCreary and Auburn 2023 four-star running back commit Jeremiah Cobb was unstoppable. Cobb topped the 2,000-yard mark with 23 rushing scores and McCreary ran for 802 yards off 80 carries with 10 more touchdowns scored.