Commitment breakdown: Jalil Martin picks Nebraska

Jalil Martin has never been about the attention or fame that can often accompany the recruiting process. He chose to keep his head down, let his play do the talking, and earned a number of his offers during in-person workouts with college coaches. The Chicago Kenwood Academy (IL) standout quietly amassed 12 power-five offers, before narrowing his focus to a handful of schools, and finally committing to Nebraska during his official visit.

It is difficult to call a player with double digit offers a sleeper, but sleeper is a fitting description for Jalil Martin. Chicago prospects had limited opportunities to showcase their talent due to a Covid shortened spring season. To counter those circumstances, Martin bet on himself by traveling to colleges for private workouts and earning his offers. Martin was awarded his Nebraska scholarship following one of these workouts in Lincoln.

Martin's early offers came at receiver, but as teams dug deeper they began to see his freakish upside as a defensive player. Pushing 6'3" with a wingspan that you have to see in person to believe, Martin has next level physical attributes. He has great range, the ability to play man coverage, and a frame to eventually grow into a box safety or outside linebacker. Jalil Martin's upside and understated recruitment reminds me of former Huskers Eric Hagg and Prince Amukamara at the same stage.