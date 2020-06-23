HuskerOnline - Commitment Breakdown: Georgia RB Gabe Ervin to Nebraska

THE SITUATION: Late in the spring, Buford (Ga.) running back Gabe Ervin trimmed his list to five schools. Arizona State , Duke , Georgia , Michigan State and Nebraska made that cut. Over the last few weeks, the three-star prospect stayed in contact with schools, but the Huskers started to pull away. Scott Frost and his staff in Lincoln did an excellent job of making Ervin feel like a priority, connecting with him as a person and recruit, and laying out the plan they have for him to be successful as a Husker.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: “I chose Nebraska because Nebraska has made me feel like I will be loved and cared for as a person there,” said Ervin. “The fit is what really separated Nebraska from the rest of the schools. From their scheme fitting my style of play to how the coaches made me feel really put them above everyone else.

“When I really started looking at what I wanted in a school, Nebraska started to stick out more and more. It is a great school, the coaches care for the players, coach Held has really taken me in and I feel it is the perfect fit for me.

“Nebraska started recruiting me at the end of my sophomore year, then they really got serious during my junior season. I have been talking to them a lot for a long time now. Coach Hill is the coach I have built the best relationship with, but the overall staff is great.

“I feel comfortable committing to Nebraska without ever seeing the campus because of my connection with the coaches and all of the virtual visits we have had together. They have shown me a lot, I have seen the facilities, I have learned a lot about the coaches, they have shown me their offensive scheme, and I have just seen all I could see without actually being on campus. The campus is beautiful, they have everything I want in a school and I am excited.

“It hit me in May that Nebraska was the right fit. I had a great talk with my dad about the pros and cons about each school on my list, and shortly after that is when it hit me that Nebraska was it for me. I believe Nebraska will make me better, will take care of me and just fit me and my style perfectly.

“This commitment and accomplishment means a lot to me, but I know I still have a lot of work to do. My ultimate goal is to get to the NFL and I will keep putting in the work daily to get there. I have a great opportunity to play at a great school like Nebraska, and I know they are going to help me get better in a lot of ways.”