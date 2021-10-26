Commit Stat Check: Week 9

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Ashton Hayes celebrating with teammates.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (8-0) by throttling Hopkins, 50-0. Game stats: Androff did not have a pass reception in his last game. Season stats: Androff has had three receptions for 83 yards and one tackle on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 20 passing completions in their entire regular season. Next game: Lakeville South will play Hopkins for the second consecutive week Friday evening (10/29) at 7:00 PM in the first round of the state playoffs.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-4) lost to Elkhorn South, 21-10. Game stats: Appleget had two carries for eight yards on offense; to go with five solo and seven assisted tackles on defense. Season stats: Appleget has had 29 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdown receptions; he has added 16 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and he has completed two passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had 19 solo tackles, 45 assisted tackles, and one interception with two pass break-ups on defense. Next game: The Knights will next face Omaha Burke Friday evening (10/29) at 4:00 PM in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

Last game: Columbus (7-2) beat North Platte, 38-28. Game stats: On offense, Hausmann had four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had five solo tackles and seven assists. Season stats: Hausmann has had 27 solo tackles, 41 assisted tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries with four pass break-ups on defense. On offense, he has had 32 receptions for 514 yards (16.1 ypr) and eight touchdowns; he has also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. Next game: The Discoverers' next game is at North Platte again Friday (10/29) in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

Last game: McQueen (7-1) pounded Galena High, 69-0. Game stats: Hayes had nine rushes for 118 yards and three touchdowns Season stats: Hayes has had 157 rushes for 1225 yards (7.8 ypc) and 20 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has two receptions for 17 yards. Next game: McQueen will next host Douglas Thursday (10/28) evening in the first round of the state playoffs.

Last game: Olympia (4-4) lost to Orlando Dr. Phillips, 28-21. Game stats: Jones had 11 receptions for 165 yards. Season stats: Jones has had 45 receptions for 784 yards (17.4 ypr) and seven receiving touchdowns, with a long of 85 yards. He has also averaged 23.3 yards on three kickoff returns. Next game: Olympia will next host Winter Garden West Orange Thursday (10/28) evening.

Season stats: Page's season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles.

Last game: Millard South (9-0) remained undefeated by defeating Omaha Burke, 35-13. Game stats: Stenger did not play for the second consecutive game in order to rest his hamstring for the state playoffs. Season stats: On offense, Stenger has completed 55 out of 80 [69%] passes for 1095 yards with 11 touchdowns [long of 70] and no interceptions. He has also had 53 rushes for 507 yards [9.6 ypc] and 11 touchdowns [long of 60]. On defense, he has 12 total tackles. Next game: Top-seeded Millard South will next host Omaha North Friday (10/29) evening at 7:00 PM in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (7-2) defeated Wayne, 35-27. Game stats: Brahmer had two receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he had six tackles, with one sack and one tackle-for-loss. Season stats: Brahmer has had 44 receptions for 799 yards (18.2 ypr) with 11 touchdowns, and eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He has also had three two-point conversion catches. On defense, he has had 57 total tackles, two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will next play at Broken Bow Friday (10/29) evening at 6:00 PM in the first round of the Class C1 state playoffs.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-4) lost to Elkhorn South, 21-10. Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 5-4 record in 2021. Next game: The Knights will next face Omaha Burke Friday evening (10/29) at 4:00 PM in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

