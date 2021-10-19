Commit Stat Check: Week 8

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (7-0) by beating Shakopee, 30-22. Game stats: Androff did not have a pass reception in his last game. Season stats: Androff has had three receptions for 83 yards and one tackle on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 18 passing completions through seven games so far this season. Next game: Lakeville South will next host Hopkins Wednesday evening (10/20) at 7:00 PM.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-3) lost to Gretna, 42-14. Game stats: Appleget had one pass completed for 26 yards, three carries for 21 yards and a touchdown, 11 receptions for 76 yards with one touchdown catch on offense; to go with one solo and three assisted tackles on defense. Season stats: Appleget has had 29 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdown receptions; he has added 14 rushes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and he has completed two passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had 14 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles, and one interception with two pass break-ups on defense. Next game: The Knights will next host Elkhorn South Friday evening (10/22) at 7:00 PM.

Last game: Columbus (6-2) got clobbered by Bellevue West, 62-0. Game stats: On offense, Hausmann had two receptions for 40 yards. Season stats: Hausmann has had 22 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries with four pass break-ups on defense. On offense, he has had 28 receptions for 447 yards (16 ypr) and seven touchdowns; he has also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. Next game: The Discoverers' next game is at home against North Platte Friday evening (10/22) at 7:00 PM.

Last game: McQueen (6-1) suffered their first defeat of the season to Reno,, 14-6. Game stats: Hayes had 14 rushes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Season stats: Hayes has had 148 rushes for 1107 yards (7.48 ypc) and 17 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has two receptions for 17 yards. Next game: McQueen will next play at Galena High Friday (10/22) evening.

Last game: Olympia (4-3) beat Windermere, 55-10. Game stats: Jones had three receptions for 79 yards and two touchdown catches. Season stats: Jones has had 34 receptions for 619 yards (18.2 ypr) and seven receiving touchdowns, with a long of 85 yards. He has also averaged 23.3 yards on three kickoff returns. Next game: Olympia will next play at Orlando Dr. Phillips Friday (10/22) evening.

Season stats: Page's season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles.

Last game: Millard South (8-0) remained undefeated by defeating Lincoln North Star, 45-14. Game stats: Stenger did not play last week choosing to rest his hamstring for the state playoffs. Season stats: On offense, Stenger has completed 55 out of 80 [69%] passes for 1095 yards with 11 touchdowns [long of 70] and no interceptions. He has also had 53 rushes for 507 yards [9.6 ypc] and 11 touchdowns [long of 60]. On defense, he has 12 total tackles. Next game: Millard South will next host Omaha Burke Friday (10/22) evening at 7:00 PM.

Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (6-2) lost to Battle Creek, 24-6. Game stats: Brahmer had two receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he had 13 total tackles. Season stats: Brahmer has had 42 receptions for 776 yards (18.5 ypr) with 10 touchdowns, and four carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. He has also had three two-point conversion catches. On defense, he has had 51 total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will next host Wayne Friday (10/22) evening at 7:00 PM.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-3) lost to Gretna, 42-14. Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 5-3 record so far in 2021. Next game: The Knights will next host Elkhorn South Friday evening (10/22) at 7:00 PM.

Bonus Stat Checks

Last game: North Platte (6-2) beat Millard West, 27-24. Game stats: Genatone had 10 carries for 38 yards. He had one reception for 18 yards. On defense, Genatone had 17 total tackles and one tackle-for-loss. Season stats: Through seven games of his senior season, Genatone has 81 carries for 715 yards (8.8 ypc) and 11 rushing touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has had 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hurries.

Season stats: Hall has had 22 receptions for 362 yards (16.5 ypr) with six touchdowns touchdowns [long of 60], as well as two carries for 16 yards, for 7-1 Bellevue West.