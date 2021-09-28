Commit Stat Check: Week 5

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

2022 WR commit Grant Page (Rivals.com)

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (4-0) by beating Eden Farmington, 36-14. Game stats: Androff had one reception for 37 yards in his last game. Season stats: Androff has had two receptions for 49 yards and one tackle on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 13 passing completions through four games so far this season. Next game: Lakeville South will next play at Rosemount Friday evening (10/1) at 7:00.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (3-2) lost to Lincoln East, 47-10. Game stats: Appleget had one carry for seven yards, nine assisted tackles, and one interception on defense. Season stats: Appleget has had 17 catches for 254 yards and four touchdown receptions; he has added eight rushes for 66 yards, and he has completed one pass for 24 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had 10 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, and one interception with two pass break-ups on defense. Next game: The Knights' next game is at Papillion-LaVista Thursday (9/30).

Last game: Columbus (4-1) beat Lincoln High, 28-23. Game stats: Hausmann had two rushes for 108 yards with a 57-yard touchdown on offense. He added seven assisted tackles, with one sack and one fumble recovery on defense. Season stats: Hausmann has had 17 solo tackles, 25 assisted tackles, four tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries on defense. On offense, he has had 19 receptions for 223 yards (11.7 left all ypr) and five touchdowns; he has also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. Next game: The Discoverers' next game is at home against Kearney Friday evening (10/1).

Last game: McQueen (5-0) remained undefeated after beating Carson, 30-6. Game stats: Hayes had 30 rushing attempts for 208 yards (6.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. Season stats: Hayes has had 112 rushes for 934 yards (8.3 ypc) and 16 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has two receptions for 15 yards. Next game: McQueen has a bye week this week, which may allow him to attend the Huskers' home game against Northwestern this weekend.

Last game: Olympia (2-2) beat Orlando University High 42-21. Game stats: Jones had five receptions for 79 yards (15.8 ypr). Season stats: Jones has had 21 receptions for 320 yards (15.2 ypr) and two receiving touchdowns, with a long of 63 yards. Next game: Olympia will next play at Celebration Friday (10/1) evening.

Last game: Fairview (3-2) lost to Chapparal 28-13. Game stats: Page had four receptions for 34 yards and one carry for -3 yards. On defense, he had three tackles. Page suffered a knee injury in the 2nd quarter of the game and did not return. Season stats: Page has had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles Next game: Fairview has a bye week this week, which may allow him to attend the Huskers' home game against Northwestern this weekend.

Last game: Bolles beat Jacksonville University Christian 31-0 to remain undefeated (5-0) on their season. Game stats: Schwartz had eight solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and one quarterback hurry. Season stats: Schwartz has had 18 solo tackles and 11 assists, to go along with two sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, and four quarterback hurries.

Next game: Jacksonville Bolles will next host Trinity Christian Academy Friday (10/1) evening.

Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (4-1) lost to an undefeated Boone Central team 35-33. Game stats: Brahmer had a big game this past week. He had nine receptions for 238 yards (26.4) and two touchdowns. On defense, he had four solo tackles to go along with five assists. He also kicked off, punted, and returned punts. Season stats: Brahmer has had 29 receptions for 570 yards (19.7 ypr) with six touchdowns, and four carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has had 28 total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will next host O'Neill at home Friday (10/1) evening.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (3-2) defeated Lincoln East, 47-10. Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 3-2 record so far in 2021. Next game: The Knights' next game is at Papillion-LaVista Thursday (9/30).

Bonus Stat Checks

Last game: North Platte (4-1) beat Lincoln Northeast 37-14. Game stats: Genatone had seven carries for 80 yards with a long of 80-yards and he scored two rushing touchdowns. On defense, Genatone had 13 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups. Season stats: Through five games of his senior season, Genatone has 42 carries for 560 yards (13.3 ypc) and nine rushing touchdowns, to go along with one catch for 30 yards that also went for a touchdown. On defense, he has had 65 total tackles, five sacks, seven tackles-for-loss, four quarterback hurries, and four pass breakups.