Commit Stat Check: Week 4

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

2022 WR commit Grant Page (Rivals.com)

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South improved to 3-0 by beating Eden Prairie, 42-7. Game stats: Androff had one reception for 12 yards and one tackle on defense. Lakeville South has only 11 passing attempts through three games so far this season. Next game: Their next game is a conference contest against Farmington at home on 9/24 at 7:00.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast lost to Creighton Prep, 41-7. Game stats: Appleget had eight receptions for 131 yards (16.4 avg.) and a touchdown and seven assisted tackles on defense. Season stats: Appleget has had 17 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdown receptions; he has added seven rushes for 59 yards, and he has completed one pass for 24 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had eight solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, and two pass break-ups. Next game: Their next game is a non-district game against Lincoln East at home on 9/23 at 7:00.

Last game: Columbus beat Lincoln Northeast, 49-13 to improve to 3-1. Game stats: Hausmann had two rushes for four yards, four receptions for 29 yards (7.3 avg.) and two touchdowns on offense. Hausmann added six solo tackles, two assists, eight total tackles and one tackle for loss on defense. Season stats: Hausmann has had 18 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, five tackles-for-loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. On offense, he has had 19 receptions for 211 yards (11.1 ypr) and five touchdowns; he has also had four carries for eight yards. Next game: Their next game is away on 9/24 at 6:00 against Lincoln High (district).

Last game: McQueen defeated Spanish Springs, 34-29. Game stats: Hayes had 18 rushing attempts for 75 yards (4.2 avg.) and a touchdown. Season stats: Hayes has had 82 rushes for 726 yards (8.9 ypc) 12 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has one reception for 15 yards. Next game: The next game for McQueen is on 9/24 at 7:00. It is an away contest playing at Carson HS (Carson City).

Last game: Olympia lost to Osceola, 40-14 and fall to 1-2 on the season. Game stats: Jones had six receptions for 96 yards (16 avg.) with a long of 63 yards. Season stats: Jones has had 16 receptions for 241 yards (15.1 ypr) with two receiving touchdowns. Next game: Their next game is at home on 9/24 at 7:00 against University HS (Orlando) (non-district).

Last game: Fairview beat Prairie View, 41-0 (non-league). Game stats: Page had seven receptions for 74 yards and one carry for -3 yards. On defense, he had four solo tackles. Season stats: Page has had 35 receptions for 439 yards (12.5 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 26 total tackles Next game: Fairview takes on Chapparal on 9/23 at 7:00 at home.

Last game: Bolles beat Fernandina Beach to advance to 4-0 on the season. Game stats: Schwartz had two solo tackles, one assisted tackle, three total tackles and two tackles for loss. Season stats: Schwartz has had 10 solo tackles and seven assists, to go along with two sacks, seven tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hurries. Next game: Jacksonville Bolles will next play at Fernandina Beach Friday evening (9/17).

Last game: Southside lost to Floresville, 34-21 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Torres left the game with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Game stats: Torres completed 16-of-34 (47%) for 250 yards and three touchdowns and one rush for -8 yards. Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Next game: Southside begins their district schedule this week against Laredo Martin at home on 9/24 at 7:30.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (4-0) defeated Arlington, 58-13. Game stats: Brahmer had six receptions for 107 yards (17.8 ypc) with a 52-yard long catch and one touchdown. Brahmer also had one carry for five yards. Brahmer added to assisted tackles on defense. Season stats: Brahmer has had 20 receptions for 332 yards (16.6 ypr) with four touchdowns, and four carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has had 19 total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will next play Boone Central on 9/24 at Boone Central (time is TBA).

Last game: Lincoln Southeast lost to Creighton Prep, 41-7. Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 3-1 record so far in 2021. Next game: Their next game is a non-district game against Lincoln East at home on 9/23 at 7:00.

Bonus Stat Checks

Last game: North Platte is 3-1 after beating North Star, 47-9 Game stats: Genatone had eight carries for 169 yards (21.1 ypc) with a long of 80-yards and scored two touchdowns. On defense, Genatone had 12 total tackles including a tackle for loss. Season stats: Through four games of his senior season, Genatone has 35 carries for 480 yards (13.7 ypc) and seven rushing touchdowns, to go along with one catch for 30 yards that also went for a touchdown. On defense, he has had 52 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup.

Last game: Denham Springs is 1-1 after losing to Cecilia, 44-48. Denham Springs had their first game of the season canceled due to a hurricane. Season stats: Through two games Mooney is 19-of-31 passing for 415 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Mooney has also added a running touchdown.